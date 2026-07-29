KCM Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.59 Million in Liberty Broadband Corporation $LBRDA

KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDA - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,589,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 1,377 shares of the company's stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,453 shares of the company's stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,195 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,897 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.29% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband has an average rating of "Sell".

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Liberty Broadband Stock Up 6.7%

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $32.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.65. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $31.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.57. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $67.38.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation is a holding company primarily focused on investments in broadband businesses, most notably a significant equity interest in Charter Communications, Inc As a shareholder of Charter's Class A common stock, Liberty Broadband benefits from the growth and operational performance of one of the largest cable and broadband providers in the United States. The company does not operate consumer services directly but instead seeks to enhance shareholder value through its strategic stake and board representation in Charter.

In addition to its Charter position, Liberty Broadband holds an ownership interest in GCI Liberty, Inc, a holding company with interests in an Alaskan telecommunications provider and other media assets.

See Also

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