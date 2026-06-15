KCM Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 72.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 15,332 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 3,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 157 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, United Community Bank raised its position in T-Mobile US by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 186 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $911,810.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 217,168 shares in the company, valued at $41,261,920. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $979,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 181,930 shares in the company, valued at $35,623,713.30. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $189.10 on Monday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $191.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.31. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.02 and a fifty-two week high of $261.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.The company's revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMUS. KeyCorp raised T-Mobile US from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $260.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMUS

Key Stories Impacting T-Mobile US

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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