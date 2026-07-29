KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 36,651 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC - Free Report) by 62.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,084 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 36,651 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,934,118 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,143,930,000 after purchasing an additional 15,220,444 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,676,768 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,933,891,000 after buying an additional 6,813,441 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,098,191 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $911,115,000 after buying an additional 814,328 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,578,075 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $690,327,000 after buying an additional 3,117,188 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,870,437 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $635,538,000 after acquiring an additional 433,461 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $99.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on OMC

Omnicom Group Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $86.31 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.33 and a 1 year high of $87.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.84. The company has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.02). Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 0.32%.The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. Omnicom Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 820.51%.

Key Headlines Impacting Omnicom Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Omnicom Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong revenue and organic growth: Second-quarter reported revenue reached $6.6 billion, up 63.4% year over year, while core-operations revenue was $6.0 billion, including 6.1% organic growth. The results exceeded the $6.44 billion analyst revenue estimate. Omnicom Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Second-quarter reported revenue reached $6.6 billion, up 63.4% year over year, while core-operations revenue was $6.0 billion, including 6.1% organic growth. The results exceeded the $6.44 billion analyst revenue estimate. Positive Sentiment: Adjusted earnings beat expectations: Non-GAAP adjusted EPS was $2.65, up from $2.05 a year earlier and slightly above the Zacks consensus estimate of $2.64. Adjusted EBITA was approximately $1.1 billion, with a 17.8% core-operations margin. Omnicom Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Non-GAAP adjusted EPS was $2.65, up from $2.05 a year earlier and slightly above the Zacks consensus estimate of $2.64. Adjusted EBITA was approximately $1.1 billion, with a 17.8% core-operations margin. Positive Sentiment: Merger and capital-return optimism: Management highlighted momentum following the IPG combination. Previously disclosed expected cost synergies have increased to $1.5 billion by mid-2028 from an original $750 million target, while a $5 billion repurchase program—including a $2.5 billion accelerated buyback—supports earnings-per-share potential. Omnicom Reports Strong Q2 Results After IPG Merger

Management highlighted momentum following the IPG combination. Previously disclosed expected cost synergies have increased to $1.5 billion by mid-2028 from an original $750 million target, while a $5 billion repurchase program—including a $2.5 billion accelerated buyback—supports earnings-per-share potential. Neutral Sentiment: Reported versus adjusted results: Diluted GAAP EPS was $2.08, compared with $2.65 on an adjusted basis, reflecting merger-related and other adjustments. Investors will likely monitor integration costs and whether projected synergies translate into sustained margin expansion. Omnicom Earnings Report and Conference Call

Diluted GAAP EPS was $2.08, compared with $2.65 on an adjusted basis, reflecting merger-related and other adjustments. Investors will likely monitor integration costs and whether projected synergies translate into sustained margin expansion. Negative Sentiment: Small consensus comparison risk: One reported analyst benchmark placed EPS at $2.67, making the $2.65 adjusted result a slight miss, although the company exceeded the Zacks estimate and delivered substantially higher revenue. Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc NYSE: OMC is a global marketing and corporate communications holding company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1986 through the merger of the BBDO, DDB and Needham Harper agencies, Omnicom has built a portfolio of leading brands and networks serving clients across diverse industries.

The company's primary business activities encompass advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and customer relationship management.

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