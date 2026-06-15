KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 39,525 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 39,525 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,428,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $60,480,000 after buying an additional 505,361 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $2,075,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Apriem Advisors raised its stake in Pfizer by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 59,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $26.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average of $26.33. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $149.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Pfizer's payout ratio is 131.30%.

More Pfizer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pfizer’s new weight-loss data is being viewed as encouraging for its obesity franchise, potentially improving the competitive case for its pipeline and helping sentiment around future growth. Article Title

Pfizer’s new weight-loss data is being viewed as encouraging for its obesity franchise, potentially improving the competitive case for its pipeline and helping sentiment around future growth. Positive Sentiment: Pfizer’s expanded U.S. label for HYMPAVZI is adding to optimism around the hemophilia business by widening the addressable patient pool, which may support future specialty-drug sales. Article Title

Pfizer’s expanded U.S. label for HYMPAVZI is adding to optimism around the hemophilia business by widening the addressable patient pool, which may support future specialty-drug sales. Positive Sentiment: RBC recently upgraded Pfizer to Sector Perform, saying the valuation has reset and the risk-reward profile looks more balanced ahead of pipeline catalysts. Article Title

RBC recently upgraded Pfizer to Sector Perform, saying the valuation has reset and the risk-reward profile looks more balanced ahead of pipeline catalysts. Positive Sentiment: Some recent articles argue Pfizer’s Seagen oncology platform and newly acquired obesity assets could help offset patent-expiry and post-COVID revenue pressure, supporting a long-term turnaround thesis. Article Title

Some recent articles argue Pfizer’s Seagen oncology platform and newly acquired obesity assets could help offset patent-expiry and post-COVID revenue pressure, supporting a long-term turnaround thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts currently rate Pfizer around Hold on average, suggesting the market sees limited near-term upside until more pipeline and commercial execution proves out. Article Title

Analysts currently rate Pfizer around Hold on average, suggesting the market sees limited near-term upside until more pipeline and commercial execution proves out. Negative Sentiment: Bearish commentary continues to highlight Pfizer’s dividend yield as a sign of underlying concern about cash flow, debt, and the company’s ability to support both payouts and reinvestment. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pfizer from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PFE

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

See Also

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