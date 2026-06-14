KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,804 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,472 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,804 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $26,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459,756 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,030,358,000 after buying an additional 2,829,151 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,618,926 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,563,008,000 after buying an additional 984,102 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,647,882 shares of the company's stock worth $8,962,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,556 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,664,783,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,872,178 shares of the company's stock worth $3,421,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,833 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $149.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $137.62 and a 12 month high of $167.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.70. The stock has a market cap of $348.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $160.78.

Read Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

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