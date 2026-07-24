Keebeck Wealth Management Acquires 2,581 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Keebeck Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 164.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,151 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,146,900 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,514,662,000 after purchasing an additional 313,773 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,464,962 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,307,428,000 after buying an additional 1,750,824 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,902,819 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,832,708,000 after buying an additional 966,926 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,394,299 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,070,393,000 after buying an additional 802,757 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,629,524 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,622,426,000 after buying an additional 556,988 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In related news, VP Lipen Yuan purchased 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.19 per share, for a total transaction of $79,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,950. The trade was a 25.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 2,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,575.41. This trade represents a 22.10% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired a total of 6,857 shares of company stock worth $512,334 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE TSM opened at $415.36 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $223.70 and a 1 year high of $479.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business's 50-day moving average is $427.71 and its 200 day moving average is $381.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 50.31%.The business had revenue of $39.89 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC raised its 2026 revenue growth outlook to above 40%, citing strong AI-related demand and a rapid ramp in 2-nanometer production, reinforcing expectations for continued growth. Article Title

TSMC raised its 2026 revenue growth outlook to above 40%, citing strong AI-related demand and a rapid ramp in 2-nanometer production, reinforcing expectations for continued growth. Positive Sentiment: Reports that TSMC plans wafer price increases of up to 10% beginning in 2027 suggest it has real pricing power, which could support margins even as costs rise. Article Title

Reports that TSMC plans wafer price increases of up to 10% beginning in 2027 suggest it has real pricing power, which could support margins even as costs rise. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles highlighted TSMC as a key winner in the AI infrastructure buildout, with demand still running hot and customers like Nvidia and Broadcom securing advanced packaging capacity. Article Title

Multiple articles highlighted TSMC as a key winner in the AI infrastructure buildout, with demand still running hot and customers like Nvidia and Broadcom securing advanced packaging capacity. Neutral Sentiment: Intel’s strong quarterly results and broader semiconductor ETF strength may lift sentiment across the chip sector, but they do not directly change TSMC’s fundamental outlook. Article Title

Intel’s strong quarterly results and broader semiconductor ETF strength may lift sentiment across the chip sector, but they do not directly change TSMC’s fundamental outlook. Negative Sentiment: Some reports warned that TSMC’s massive U.S. expansion and push to onshore AI chip production could pressure margins for years, creating a near-term overhang on the stock. Article Title

Some reports warned that TSMC’s massive U.S. expansion and push to onshore AI chip production could pressure margins for years, creating a near-term overhang on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical headlines and concerns about valuation have also contributed to recent weakness, even though operating results remain strong. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $490.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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