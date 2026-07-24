Keebeck Wealth Management Has $1.83 Million Position in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Keebeck Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 261.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,391 shares of the coffee company's stock after acquiring an additional 14,743 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management's holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Phillip James Consulting Co. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company's stock.

Get Starbucks alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $231,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,364 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,045,856. The trade was a 2.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 57,653 shares in the company, valued at $6,053,565. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,687 shares of company stock worth $889,033. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $109.42.

Get Our Latest Report on SBUX

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $103.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.40 and a 200-day moving average of $98.47. The company has a market capitalization of $117.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Corporation has a 1 year low of $77.99 and a 1 year high of $109.23.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.24%. The business had revenue of $9.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Starbucks's payout ratio is 187.88%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Starbucks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Starbucks wasn't on the list.

While Starbucks currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here