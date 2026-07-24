Keebeck Wealth Management Increases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Keebeck Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 713.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,469 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 14,444 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 838 shares of the company's stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 1,717 shares of the company's stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company's stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company's stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the first quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company's stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company's stock.

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PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $134.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company's fifty day moving average price is $142.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.36. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.73 and a 1 year high of $171.48.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 54.63%. The business had revenue of $24.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $155.00 target price on PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $157.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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