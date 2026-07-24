Keebeck Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Keebeck Wealth Management reduced its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,119 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 7,895 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management's holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 200.0% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 198 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $8,788,260.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $277,368,257.30. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on APH shares. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $198.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $186.00.

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Amphenol Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of APH opened at $157.34 on Friday. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $102.18 and a fifty-two week high of $178.52. The company has a market capitalization of $193.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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