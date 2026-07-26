Keebeck Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Keebeck Wealth Management lowered its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN - Free Report) by 93.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,330 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock after selling 18,352 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management's holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Brooklands Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company's stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,051 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total value of $324,365.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,960 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total value of $346,684.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 84,753 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,991,110.64. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 30,627 shares of company stock worth $5,327,841 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.66% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $252.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $107.00 to $99.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $239.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COIN

Key Headlines Impacting Coinbase Global

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Coinbase Global Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $158.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 3.35. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.18 and a 52 week high of $402.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($1.55). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 12.20%.The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Coinbase Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Coinbase Global wasn't on the list.

While Coinbase Global currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here