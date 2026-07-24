Keebeck Wealth Management Sells 14,822 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Keebeck Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,079 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,822 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management's holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 57.0% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,587 shares of the company's stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $1,476,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the company's stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,040 shares of the company's stock worth $104,375,000 after purchasing an additional 349,826 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,394 shares of the company's stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on J. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $131.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $149.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $153.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on Jacobs Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez bought 253 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.56 per share, with a total value of $28,477.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 12,504 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,407,450.24. The trade was a 2.07% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert V. Pragada bought 3,601 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.09 per share, for a total transaction of $400,035.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 333,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,076,842.95. The trade was a 1.09% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired 4,257 shares of company stock worth $477,651 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of J opened at $131.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.68 and a fifty-two week high of $168.44. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $123.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.23.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.350 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Jacobs Solutions's payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Jacobs Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Jacobs Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Jacobs Solutions currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here