Keel Point LLC Sells 7,019 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Keel Point LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,357 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,019 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company's stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the company's stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,574 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $256.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $618.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $164.23 and a 52-week high of $274.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company's 50 day moving average is $245.85 and its 200 day moving average is $238.31.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.06 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 21.48%.Johnson & Johnson's revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is 62.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Freedom Capital raised Johnson & Johnson from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an "outperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $266.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson & Johnson

Key Stories Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain moderately bullish: JNJ’s median analyst price target is about $263, with several targets above that level, including Citigroup’s $298 target. Argus Research also issued a Buy rating, while Erste Group raised its 2026 EPS forecast to $11.68, close to the $11.69 consensus. Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Johnson & Johnson Stock?

JNJ’s median analyst price target is about $263, with several targets above that level, including Citigroup’s $298 target. Argus Research also issued a Buy rating, while Erste Group raised its 2026 EPS forecast to $11.68, close to the $11.69 consensus. Positive Sentiment: Oncology and immunology expansion strengthens the growth pipeline: J&J completed its $1 billion acquisition of Firefly Bio, adding a degrader antibody-conjugate platform targeting difficult solid tumors, including KRAS-driven cancers. Johnson & Johnson Completes Acquisition of Firefly Bio

J&J completed its $1 billion acquisition of Firefly Bio, adding a degrader antibody-conjugate platform targeting difficult solid tumors, including KRAS-driven cancers. Positive Sentiment: Promising regulatory and shareholder-return news: The FDA granted Priority Review to subcutaneous RYBREVANT FASPRO for advanced head and neck cancer, potentially expanding a key oncology franchise. JNJ also increased its dividend for the 64th consecutive year and is pursuing a long-term $100 billion revenue goal. RYBREVANT FASPRO Receives FDA Priority Review

The FDA granted Priority Review to subcutaneous RYBREVANT FASPRO for advanced head and neck cancer, potentially expanding a key oncology franchise. JNJ also increased its dividend for the 64th consecutive year and is pursuing a long-term $100 billion revenue goal. Neutral Sentiment: In-vivo CAR-T investment adds potential but carries execution risk: JNJ will make up to $785 million in initial payments to Sail Biomedicines and has an option to acquire it for $2.58 billion. The technology could create new autoimmune and oncology treatments, but commercialization is still uncertain. J&J Ventures Further Into In Vivo CAR-T

JNJ will make up to $785 million in initial payments to Sail Biomedicines and has an option to acquire it for $2.58 billion. The technology could create new autoimmune and oncology treatments, but commercialization is still uncertain. Negative Sentiment: The $5.5 billion talc settlement weighs on sentiment: The proposed agreement would resolve roughly 76,000 ovarian-cancer claims, subject to 95% claimant participation. Although it could reduce litigation uncertainty, investors are focused on the substantial cash obligation, including up to $3 billion in 2027, and execution risk. Johnson & Johnson to Pay $5.5 Billion to Resolve Talc Litigation

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 23,054 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.27, for a total value of $5,792,778.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,779,963.81. The trade was a 50.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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