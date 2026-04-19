Kelsey Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 25,297 Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Kelsey Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $8,755,000. Broadcom accounts for approximately 7.5% of Kelsey Financial LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Navigoe LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 515.0% in the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 39,116 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.61, for a total transaction of $12,580,096.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,000,467.86. This trade represents a 34.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,292 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $11,671,507.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 327,760 shares in the company, valued at $105,407,616. The trade was a 9.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 2.0%

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $406.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $333.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.24. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.61 and a 12 month high of $414.61.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company's revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $435.30.

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Key Stories Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report).

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