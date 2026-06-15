Kennametal Inc. $KMT Holdings Raised by Medina Value Partners LLC

Medina Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT - Free Report) by 72.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 968,294 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 407,487 shares during the quarter. Kennametal makes up 6.4% of Medina Value Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Medina Value Partners LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Kennametal worth $27,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arax Advisory Partners increased its holdings in Kennametal by 142.2% during the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 11,787 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Kennametal by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,571 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Kennametal by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,991,140 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $56,568,000 after purchasing an additional 104,092 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Kennametal by 776.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 375,839 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $10,678,000 after purchasing an additional 332,981 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sagar A. Patel sold 29,499 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $988,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carlonda R. Reilly sold 12,013 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $397,870.56. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 25,143 shares in the company, valued at $832,736.16. This represents a 32.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kennametal from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $47.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered Kennametal from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays lowered Kennametal from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Research lowered Kennametal from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kennametal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kennametal has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $35.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kennametal

Kennametal Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:KMT opened at $34.93 on Monday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $36.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Kennametal Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $43.81.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $592.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.03 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 6.41%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Kennametal has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-4.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Kennametal's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.20%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures advanced materials, tooling systems, and engineered components for a range of demanding applications. Its solutions support precision metalworking, earthmoving, and wear-resistant environments, catering to customers seeking enhanced productivity, longer tool life, and reduced operating costs.

The company's product portfolio spans indexable cutting tools, solid round tools, tool holders, metalworking fluid systems, wear parts, ceramics and composites, and custom-engineered components.

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