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Kennedy Capital Management LLC Acquires 133,427 Shares of ADMA Biologics Inc $ADMA

Written by MarketBeat
June 15, 2026
ADMA Biologics logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its ADMA Biologics stake by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, buying 133,427 additional shares and bringing its total holding to 677,600 shares worth about $12.36 million.
  • Insider buying also continued, with Director Jerrold B. Grossman purchasing 12,500 shares at $8.01 each, increasing his ownership by 2.49%.
  • ADMA Biologics recently reported EPS of $0.19, matching estimates, but revenue came in below expectations; meanwhile, analysts currently show a mixed outlook with a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.67.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA - Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 677,600 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after purchasing an additional 133,427 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of ADMA Biologics worth $12,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 373.8% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Optima Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 55.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jerrold B. Grossman acquired 12,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 513,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,116,210.84. This represents a 2.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company's stock.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADMA opened at $8.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average of $14.12. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 3.93.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $114.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.98 million. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

ADMA Biologics News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ADMA Biologics this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Raymond James upgraded ADMA Biologics to moderate buy and set a $21 price target, signaling meaningful upside versus recent trading levels.
  • Neutral Sentiment: Several law firms reiterated that investors in ADMA Biologics can seek lead-plaintiff status in the already filed class action, with the deadline set for August 10, 2026. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: The company continues to face a broad set of investor-rights notices and duplicate lawsuit solicitations from firms including Rosen, Kirby McInerney, Faruqi & Faruqi, and others, keeping the stock in litigation-focused headlines. Article Title
  • Negative Sentiment: Multiple class actions allege ADMA Biologics misrepresented its operations and revenue quality, including channel-stuffing claims and internal-control issues, which raises legal and reputational risk for shareholders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADMA. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.67.

Get Our Latest Report on ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics Profile

(Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey, that focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of primary immunodeficiency and infectious diseases. Leveraging an integrated model that spans plasma collection, fractionation, formulation and fill-finish operations, ADMA Biologics aims to address unmet needs in immune-compromised and high-risk patient populations.

The company's marketed product portfolio includes BIVIGAM, a human immunoglobulin intravenous (IGIV) therapy approved by the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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