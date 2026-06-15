Kennedy Capital Management LLC Acquires 32,215 Shares of Polaris Inc. $PII

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII - Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,398 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 32,215 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Polaris worth $12,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 47,913 shares of the company's stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,872 shares of the company's stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 500 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company's stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the company's stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company's stock.

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Polaris Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of PII stock opened at $70.97 on Monday. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.42 and a 12-month high of $75.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $63.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Polaris (NYSE:PII - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.56. Polaris had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.13%.The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.90) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Polaris has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.600-1.700 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Polaris's payout ratio is -34.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Polaris from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Polaris from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Polaris from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Polaris from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $64.44.

View Our Latest Report on Polaris

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc, founded in 1954 and headquartered in Medina, Minnesota, is a diversified manufacturer of powersports vehicles and related products. Initially gaining prominence with its snowmobiles, Polaris expanded its portfolio over the decades to include all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-side off-road vehicles, and motorcycles. The company's legacy in recreational and utility vehicle innovation stems from early engineering breakthroughs that established Polaris as a leading name in off-road mobility.

Today, Polaris offers a broad range of products under well-known brands such as Polaris RANGER and POLARIS SPORTSMAN for utility and recreation markets, Slingshot three-wheel roadsters for on-road enthusiasts, and the Indian Motorcycle brand for premium two-wheeled touring and cruiser segments.

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