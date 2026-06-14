Kennedy Capital Management LLC Buys 13,007 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. $PTGX

Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX - Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 221,444 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 13,007 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $19,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 138.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 79.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PTGX. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $115.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PTGX

Protagonist Therapeutics Trading Down 0.0%

PTGX stock opened at $109.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.71 and a 200-day moving average of $93.22. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.38 and a 12 month high of $111.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.65 and a beta of 1.85.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.55. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.88% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $56.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bryan Giraudo sold 36,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $3,605,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,395.50. This trade represents a 56.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Asif Ali sold 24,765 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.24, for a total transaction of $2,581,503.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 60,753 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,332,892.72. This trade represents a 28.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 272,345 shares of company stock valued at $27,676,386 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.19% of the company's stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: PTGX is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, orally administered peptide-based therapies for immune-mediated and other serious diseases. The company leverages its proprietary Peptide 2.0 platform to design peptides that target G protein–coupled receptors and cytokine receptors, with the goal of combining the potency of biologics with the convenience of oral administration. Protagonist's approach aims to address unmet medical needs in areas where injectable therapies have been the standard of care.

Among its lead programs is PTG-100, an oral α4β7 integrin antagonist intended to block leukocyte migration to the gut in ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

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