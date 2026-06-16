Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $7.29 Million Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Kennedy Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,811 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 2,905 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC's holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $7,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 30 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on FIX. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Erste Group Bank began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Zacks Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $2,200.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,991.50.

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Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $1,951.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.70 billion, a PE ratio of 56.31 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,792.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,396.52. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $489.98 and a 1 year high of $2,073.99.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.81 by $3.70. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 12.07%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,123 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.37, for a total value of $2,246,415.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,624 shares in the company, valued at $25,252,670.88. This represents a 8.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,902.57, for a total value of $8,561,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 68,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at $131,244,986.31. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,078 shares of company stock worth $46,651,175. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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