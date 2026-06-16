Kennedy Capital Management LLC Makes New $5.52 Million Investment in ACM Research, Inc. $ACMR

Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 139,885 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $5,518,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of ACM Research at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 7.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,076 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 660 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 206.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 764 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACM Research Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ ACMR opened at $95.21 on Tuesday. ACM Research, Inc. has a one year low of $23.03 and a one year high of $99.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.68 and a beta of 2.00. The stock's 50-day moving average is $65.10 and its 200-day moving average is $54.25.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $231.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.69 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 9.48%.ACM Research's quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ACM Research

In other news, insider David H. Wang sold 40,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $3,432,171.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 802,708 shares of the company's stock, valued at $68,872,346.40. This represents a 4.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $331,100.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $331,100. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 128,752 shares of company stock worth $11,012,198 over the last three months. 24.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of ACM Research from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of ACM Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $100.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACMR

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc NASDAQ: ACMR designs, develops and markets wet processing equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company focuses on advanced wafer cleaning technologies that address critical contamination-control requirements for logic, memory and advanced packaging applications. Since its founding in 2003, ACM Research has engineered modular platform tools that can be configured for a range of spin, scrub and batch cleaning processes.

Its product portfolio encompasses single-wafer spin cleaning systems featuring high-purity megasonic capabilities, dynamic chemical scrubbing modules for post-CMP residue removal and batch-process cleaning equipment designed for high-throughput production environments.

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