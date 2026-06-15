Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 222,426 Shares of Personalis, Inc. $PSNL

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL - Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,712,652 shares of the company's stock after selling 222,426 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 1.93% of Personalis worth $13,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSNL. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Personalis by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 3,249,895 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,869,000 after acquiring an additional 861,948 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Personalis by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,910,191 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,574,000 after acquiring an additional 802,268 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Personalis by 1,172.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 329,865 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 303,933 shares during the last quarter. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P bought a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,308,000. Finally, Oracle Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Institutional investors own 61.91% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSNL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Personalis from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Personalis from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Personalis from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Personalis from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Personalis in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PSNL

Insider Activity at Personalis

In related news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $480,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 198,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,387,984.33. This represents a 16.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Christopher M. Hall sold 80,091 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $882,602.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 235,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,600,565.72. This trade represents a 25.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 178,799 shares of company stock worth $2,031,692 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Personalis Price Performance

Personalis stock opened at $9.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 2.27. The stock's 50 day moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average is $8.25. Personalis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $12.53.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.49 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 43.52% and a negative net margin of 148.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc NASDAQ: PSNL is a clinical‐stage genomics company that develops and markets advanced next‐generation sequencing (NGS) services and assays designed to accelerate precision medicine. The Company's core offering is the ImmunoID NeXT™ Platform, which combines comprehensive tumor profiling—including whole exome, transcriptome, and T‐cell receptor sequencing—with proprietary bioinformatics to identify biomarkers and guide immuno‐oncology research. Personalis serves biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and clinical research organizations seeking in‐depth insights into cancer, autoimmune diseases and other complex conditions.

In addition to its flagship ImmunoID NeXT™ Platform, Personalis offers a suite of customizable sequencing assays for biomarker discovery, clinical trial support and companion diagnostic development.

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