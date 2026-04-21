Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. $KW Shares Sold by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW - Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,174,901 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 113,573 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned 0.85% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $11,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KW. CWM LLC grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 99.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,636 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company's stock.

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Kennedy-Wilson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KW opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $10.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.57 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Kennedy-Wilson's payout ratio is -165.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised Kennedy-Wilson from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $11.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KW

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a publicly traded global real estate investment company that acquires, develops and manages a diversified portfolio of properties. Its core activities include investing in office, multifamily, retail, industrial and self-storage assets while providing comprehensive property management, leasing, capital markets and investment management services to institutional and private clients.

Headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, Kennedy-Wilson operates through two principal business segments: Investments and Asset Services.

Further Reading

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