Kennon Green & Company LLC Purchases 20,316 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Kennon Green & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,653 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 20,316 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises about 3.9% of Kennon Green & Company LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kennon Green & Company LLC's holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Mondelez International by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,129,330 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,736,000 after purchasing an additional 120,820 shares during the period. Marble Wealth LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the company's stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 16,357 shares of the company's stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 12,192 shares of the company's stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Argus raised shares of Mondelez International to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $67.05.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MDLZ

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $61.31 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average is $59.47 and its 200-day moving average is $57.83. The stock has a market cap of $78.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.38. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.20 and a twelve month high of $71.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.75 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.060 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Mondelez International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.50%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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