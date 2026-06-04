Kenvue Inc. $KVUE Shares Purchased by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Free Report) by 233.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,992 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 68,609 shares during the period. State of Wyoming's holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aberdeen Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,411,380 shares of the company's stock worth $22,914,000 after buying an additional 644,930 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,563,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371,886 shares of the company's stock worth $22,266,000 after purchasing an additional 389,704 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 410,874 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 84,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 3,889.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,075,723 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,635 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Kenvue

In other news, General Counsel Matthew Orlando sold 38,491 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $679,751.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KVUE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Kenvue from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kenvue

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $16.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.54. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $22.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 10.61%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Kenvue's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.65%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

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