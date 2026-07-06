Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA Acquires Shares of 19,096 Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,096 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 56,592 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 16,323 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,252 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $968,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 0.0%

NASDAQ FITB opened at $57.15 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $51.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.96. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $58.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.91 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $53.00 to $54.50 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $57.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fifth Third Bancorp

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 20,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $1,009,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 189,382 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,556,215.72. The trade was a 9.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin J. Khanna sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $304,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 76,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,700.23. This represents a 7.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a Cincinnati, Ohio–based bank holding company whose primary banking subsidiary operates as Fifth Third Bank. The company provides a broad range of financial services to individual consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies and large corporations. Its business mix includes retail and commercial banking, lending, payment and card services, treasury and cash management, and wealth management and investment advisory services delivered through a combination of branch locations, commercial offices and digital platforms.

On the consumer side, Fifth Third offers deposit accounts, consumer loans, mortgages, auto financing and credit card products, along with digital banking and mobile services.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB - Free Report).

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