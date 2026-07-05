Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA Acquires Shares of 2,564 McKesson Corporation $MCK

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA bought a new stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,564 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,219,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in McKesson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,104,719 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,929,380,000 after acquiring an additional 73,109 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in McKesson by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,780,179 shares of the company's stock worth $4,746,118,000 after acquiring an additional 29,660 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,857,344 shares of the company's stock worth $2,333,520,000 after acquiring an additional 25,082 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,825,954 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,318,102,000 after purchasing an additional 144,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,394,699 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,850,001,000 after purchasing an additional 126,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on McKesson from $1,107.00 to $1,015.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of McKesson from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of McKesson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $875.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, May 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $960.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MCK

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Michele Lau sold 3,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.09, for a total transaction of $2,701,869.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,259.23. This represents a 52.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 2,388 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.09, for a total transaction of $1,817,482.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,351,768.10. The trade was a 43.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,285 shares of company stock worth $15,546,137. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Price Performance

McKesson stock opened at $786.17 on Friday. McKesson Corporation has a 1-year low of $637.00 and a 1-year high of $999.00. The company has a market cap of $92.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.31. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $769.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $838.98.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $11.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $11.56 by $0.13. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 345.35% and a net margin of 1.18%.The firm had revenue of $96.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.12 earnings per share. McKesson's quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. McKesson has set its FY 2027 guidance at 43.800-44.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 44.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. McKesson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.53%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation NYSE: MCK is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company's core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

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