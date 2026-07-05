Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA lessened its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) by 64.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,519 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 8,327 shares during the quarter. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA's holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "sell" rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $273.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Illinois Tool Works

Insider Activity

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon purchased 806 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $247.99 per share, for a total transaction of $199,879.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,679.48. This trade represents a 95.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $272.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.65. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.82 and a 12 month high of $303.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 97.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.100-11.500 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.80%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

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