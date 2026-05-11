Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA Has $28 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA reduced its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG - Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,157 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 36,998 shares during the period. Republic Services accounts for approximately 1.6% of Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA's holdings in Republic Services were worth $28,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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More Republic Services News

Here are the key news stories impacting Republic Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on Republic Services (RSG) from $265 to $267 and reiterated an outperform rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels. Benzinga

Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on from $265 to $267 and reiterated an rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: RSG reported first-quarter EPS of $1.70 , beating the consensus estimate of $1.64, while revenue of $4.11 billion also slightly topped expectations. Republic Services Q1 2026 Results

reported first-quarter EPS of , beating the consensus estimate of $1.64, while revenue of also slightly topped expectations. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted pricing discipline and cost controls, which helped lift the adjusted EBITDA margin to 32.1% and expanded net income and adjusted free cash flow. Zacks Q1 Earnings Beat

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Barclays set a $227.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Republic Services from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $246.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Republic Services

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG stock opened at $199.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.24 and a 52-week high of $258.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Republic Services's payout ratio is currently 36.15%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic's core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

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