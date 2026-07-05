Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA Has $5.15 Million Position in Cummins Inc. $CMI

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA decreased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI - Free Report) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,578 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,838 shares during the period. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA's holdings in Cummins were worth $5,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,129,000. Perbak Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Juno Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $883,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 546,540 shares of the company's stock worth $280,397,000 after purchasing an additional 278,350 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cummins by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,005 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,671,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Cummins

Here are the key news stories impacting Cummins this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist Financial raised its price target on Cummins to $901 from $815 and kept a buy rating, implying substantial upside from the current share price. This kind of target increase can support investor confidence. Benzinga article

Truist Financial raised its price target on Cummins to $901 from $815 and kept a rating, implying substantial upside from the current share price. This kind of target increase can support investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised earnings estimates across multiple periods for Cummins, including Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, and FY2027, while reiterating a Strong-Buy view. Higher earnings forecasts often signal stronger expected business performance.

Zacks Research raised earnings estimates across multiple periods for Cummins, including Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, and FY2027, while reiterating a view. Higher earnings forecasts often signal stronger expected business performance. Positive Sentiment: Cummins was also added to Zacks’ Rank #1 Strong Buy lists, including a July income-stock screen, reinforcing the recent bullish sentiment from analysts. Zacks article

Cummins was also added to Zacks’ Rank #1 lists, including a July income-stock screen, reinforcing the recent bullish sentiment from analysts. Neutral Sentiment: A separate Zacks article compared Cummins’ stock performance with other auto/tires/trucks names this year, but it did not introduce a direct catalyst on its own. Zacks article

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Cummins from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cummins from $710.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Cummins from $675.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Cummins from $610.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Cummins from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $738.00.

View Our Latest Report on Cummins

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, VP Jennifer Mary Bush sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.21, for a total value of $3,481,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,344,773.06. This trade represents a 29.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Michael Merritt sold 701 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.75, for a total transaction of $482,813.75. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,165,755. This trade represents a 6.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,579 shares of company stock valued at $9,377,684. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Cummins Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE CMI opened at $662.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $677.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $603.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $325.25 and a fifty-two week high of $737.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.52. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 7.89%.The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.96 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 29.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Cummins's payout ratio is currently 41.52%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc NYSE: CMI is a global power technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of diesel and natural gas engines, electrified powertrains, power generation systems and related components. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins has grown into one of the world's leading suppliers of internal combustion engines and a provider of technologies that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The company's product lineup includes heavy-, medium- and light-duty engines for on-highway and off-highway applications, generator sets and power systems for commercial and industrial use, and key engine components such as turbochargers, fuel systems, air handling, filtration and aftertreatment solutions.

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