Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA Has $574,000 Stake in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA reduced its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 63.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 2,373 shares during the quarter. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA's holdings in S&P Global were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Palladiem LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Martina Cheung bought 2,322 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $429.93 per share, for a total transaction of $998,297.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,830,813.74. This represents a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,475. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $539.00 to $490.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on S&P Global from $556.00 to $557.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $540.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $438.31 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $381.61 and a 52-week high of $579.05. The stock has a market cap of $129.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $419.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $450.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.56%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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