Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA Makes New $827,000 Investment in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 600 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,310,126 shares of the construction company's stock worth $4,022,597,000 after acquiring an additional 625,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,428,674 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,333,367,000 after acquiring an additional 375,118 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,909 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,103,453,000 after acquiring an additional 332,441 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,064,560 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $878,454,000 after acquiring an additional 73,727 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,922 shares of the construction company's stock worth $951,883,000 after purchasing an additional 184,362 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,732.67, for a total value of $2,599,005.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,282,648.22. This trade represents a 16.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers sold 6,700 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,954.47, for a total transaction of $13,094,949.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 62,115 shares in the company, valued at $121,401,904.05. This trade represents a 9.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,778 shares of company stock valued at $59,746,124. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIX. Wall Street Zen cut Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Erste Group Bank began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $2,200.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,991.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of FIX stock opened at $1,741.16 on Monday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $513.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2,073.99. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $1,884.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,489.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a PE ratio of 50.24 and a beta of 1.66.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $3.70. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 12.07%.Comfort Systems USA's revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA's payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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