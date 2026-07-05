Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA Sells 18,385 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA trimmed its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 18,385 shares during the quarter. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $12,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 21.7% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $236,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 67.9% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Micron Technology by 5.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 405,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $49,987,000 after acquiring an additional 21,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $975.56 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $103.38 and a one year high of $1,255.00. The company has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 2.14. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $876.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $552.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. The company had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The company's revenue was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total value of $1,495,559.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,728 shares in the company, valued at $20,394,823.04. The trade was a 6.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 147,300 shares of company stock valued at $119,422,004 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $1,175.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,263.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MU

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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