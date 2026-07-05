Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA Sells 43,842 Shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA reduced its position in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG - Free Report) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,433 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 43,842 shares during the period. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA's holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $11,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Haven Private LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 6,751 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,646 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company's stock.

Get HIG alerts: Sign Up

The Hartford Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $137.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.47. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.61 and a 1-year high of $144.50. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $132.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.30). The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 14.10%.The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The Hartford Insurance Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.87%.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Insurance Group

In other news, President Adin M. Tooker sold 8,895 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.13, for a total value of $1,201,981.35. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 38,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,163,047.04. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $165.00 to $154.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $149.00 to $142.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Insurance Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $147.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on The Hartford Insurance Group

The Hartford Insurance Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, commonly known as The Hartford, is a U.S.-based insurance and investment company that provides a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and employee benefits. Its core businesses include property and casualty insurance for businesses and individuals, group benefits such as group life, disability and dental plans, and retirement and investment solutions offered through affiliated asset-management operations. The company also delivers risk management, claims-handling and loss-prevention services designed to support policyholders across a variety of industries.

Founded in Hartford, Connecticut, in 1810, The Hartford is one of the oldest insurance organizations in the United States and has a long history of underwriting and product development across multiple insurance lines.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider The Hartford Insurance Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and The Hartford Insurance Group wasn't on the list.

While The Hartford Insurance Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here