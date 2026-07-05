Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA Takes $7.04 Million Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 242,858 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $7,040,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,488,172 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $43,142,000 after purchasing an additional 74,684 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in AT&T by 749.1% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,598 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 140,802 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 338,942 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,419,000 after acquiring an additional 155,728 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in AT&T by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,668,862 shares of the technology company's stock worth $41,449,000 after purchasing an additional 59,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in AT&T by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,050,310 shares of the technology company's stock worth $50,930,000 after buying an additional 1,119,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company's stock.

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AT&T News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

AT&T Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $20.57 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.89 and a 12 month high of $29.79. The company's 50-day moving average price is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $142.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $31.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. AT&T's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Arete Research upgraded AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded AT&T from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AT&T

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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