Kera Capital Partners Inc. Acquires 8,469 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Kera Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,987 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares during the period. Arista Networks accounts for 1.4% of Kera Capital Partners Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Kera Capital Partners Inc.'s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $11,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $169.84 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $179.80. The business's 50 day moving average price is $157.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.24. The firm has a market cap of $213.86 billion, a PE ratio of 58.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.61.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, CFO Chantelle Yvette Breithaupt sold 2,448 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $384,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,408 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,112,056. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.09, for a total transaction of $1,352,720.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 200,333 shares in the company, valued at $33,874,306.97. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,603,747 shares of company stock valued at $423,901,619. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ANET. Truist Financial set a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $184.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $181.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Arista Networks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $187.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Arista Networks

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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