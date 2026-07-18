Kera Capital Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Kera Capital Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,090 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 5,147 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc.'s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 245 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 13.3% in the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $500.00 target price on Lam Research and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $450.00 price target (up from $365.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Lam Research from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $358.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $313.30 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $90.93 and a 1 year high of $438.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.94. The company has a market cap of $391.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.11, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is 19.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total transaction of $2,371,226.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 58,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,102,312. The trade was a 11.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $19,118,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 199,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,881,114. The trade was a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,621 shares of company stock worth $33,804,737. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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