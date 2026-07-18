Kera Capital Partners Inc. Decreases Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Kera Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,093 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,453 shares during the quarter. Vertiv makes up about 2.2% of Kera Capital Partners Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kera Capital Partners Inc.'s holdings in Vertiv were worth $17,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRT. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the company's stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $567,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 19.8% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company's stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Vertiv by 49.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,239 shares of the company's stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Vertiv from $353.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Vertiv from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Glj Research raised shares of Vertiv from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Research cut shares of Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $342.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vertiv

Vertiv Price Performance

Vertiv stock opened at $288.79 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $320.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.39. The stock has a market cap of $110.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.03. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $118.70 and a 12-month high of $379.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Key Stories Impacting Vertiv

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About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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