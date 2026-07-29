Kera Capital Partners Inc. Has $69.38 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Kera Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,834 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 8.5% of Kera Capital Partners Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Kera Capital Partners Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $69,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. President Capital upped their target price on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, New Street Research decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $343.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $304.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: CEO Jensen Huang is emphasizing robotics and “physical AI” as the next major growth market, spanning autonomous machines, vehicles, factories and data centers. The company’s expanded Agent Toolkit, PhysicsNeMo and CUDA-X libraries are also being adopted by Cadence, Siemens, Synopsys, Samsung and Silvaco, supporting a broader software-and-platform ecosystem beyond GPU sales. NVIDIA robotics growth article

CEO Jensen Huang is emphasizing robotics and “physical AI” as the next major growth market, spanning autonomous machines, vehicles, factories and data centers. The company’s expanded Agent Toolkit, PhysicsNeMo and CUDA-X libraries are also being adopted by Cadence, Siemens, Synopsys, Samsung and Silvaco, supporting a broader software-and-platform ecosystem beyond GPU sales. Positive Sentiment: New strategic relationships with Safe Superintelligence, OpenAI, NAVER and other infrastructure partners could increase demand for NVIDIA’s Vera Rubin and Blackwell systems. Analysts remain broadly bullish, with reported price targets well above current trading levels. NVIDIA Safe Superintelligence investment article

New strategic relationships with Safe Superintelligence, OpenAI, NAVER and other infrastructure partners could increase demand for NVIDIA’s Vera Rubin and Blackwell systems. Analysts remain broadly bullish, with reported price targets well above current trading levels. Neutral Sentiment: NVIDIA is reportedly discussing a potential backstop of up to $250 billion for OpenAI’s Ohio data-center project, alongside a much larger overall infrastructure plan. The arrangement could lock in substantial future chip demand, but it would also expand NVIDIA’s role from supplier to financier and expose it to OpenAI’s creditworthiness and project-execution risks. NVIDIA OpenAI financing article

NVIDIA is reportedly discussing a potential backstop of up to $250 billion for OpenAI’s Ohio data-center project, alongside a much larger overall infrastructure plan. The arrangement could lock in substantial future chip demand, but it would also expand NVIDIA’s role from supplier to financier and expose it to OpenAI’s creditworthiness and project-execution risks. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain concerned that vendor-backed AI infrastructure spending represents circular financing rather than organic customer demand. Reports that NVIDIA could guarantee OpenAI-related obligations helped trigger a broad chip-stock selloff, while rising default-insurance costs have intensified balance-sheet concerns. NVIDIA default insurance costs article

Investors remain concerned that vendor-backed AI infrastructure spending represents circular financing rather than organic customer demand. Reports that NVIDIA could guarantee OpenAI-related obligations helped trigger a broad chip-stock selloff, while rising default-insurance costs have intensified balance-sheet concerns. Negative Sentiment: Taiwanese authorities reportedly detained an NVIDIA employee in a probe involving alleged diversion of Super Micro AI servers to China. Although no wrongdoing by NVIDIA has been established, the investigation raises additional export-control, legal and reputational risks. Intensifying Chinese competition and weakness across Asian chip stocks are adding pressure to the sector. Taiwan NVIDIA employee investigation article

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $197.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.98. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $236.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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