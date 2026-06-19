Kera Capital Partners Inc. Purchases 2,832 Shares of BlackRock $BLK

Kera Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Free Report) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,808 shares of the asset manager's stock after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for approximately 1.1% of Kera Capital Partners Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Kera Capital Partners Inc.'s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5,190.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,490,422 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $5,876,618,000 after buying an additional 5,386,640 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,742,680,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 12,176.1% in the 4th quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 1,595,153 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,707,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,159 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 200.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,451,122 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,553,194,000 after acquiring an additional 968,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $1,012,487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 33,900 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,050.55, for a total transaction of $35,613,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 230,516 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $242,168,583.80. The trade was a 12.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 8,739 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.60, for a total value of $9,233,627.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 210,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at $222,082,527.60. The trade was a 3.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company's stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of BLK opened at $1,051.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,046.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,051.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $917.39 and a 12-month high of $1,219.94.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $12.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.40 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.64 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 52.8 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $5.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $22.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. BlackRock's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.53%.

Key Stories Impacting BlackRock

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,238.00 to $1,105.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,351.00 to $1,199.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,290.00 to $1,310.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,368.00 to $1,393.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,264.61.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BLK

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

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