Kera Capital Partners Inc. Sells 4,860 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Kera Capital Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,229 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 4,860 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 1.0% of Kera Capital Partners Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Kera Capital Partners Inc.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,252,196,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 895.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 12,689,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,391,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414,701 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,084,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $65,788,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040,801 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Broadcom by 499.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,634,232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,858,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694,313 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,707,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $167,064,997,000 after buying an additional 3,919,715 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $411.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.17 and a 12-month high of $495.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.56, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.41. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $411.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's payout ratio is currently 43.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $582.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $490.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 2,018 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $712,354.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,892. This trade represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $373.57 per share, with a total value of $373,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 38,466 shares in the company, valued at $14,369,743.62. This represents a 2.67% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,385 shares of company stock valued at $21,301,057. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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