Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Cuts Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,722 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas Exane raised Tesla from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $395.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock opened at $423.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 388.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.21 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $394.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.14.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.Tesla's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

More Tesla News

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Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 57,482 shares of company stock worth $21,508,331 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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