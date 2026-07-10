Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 6,265 Shares of Deere & Company $DE

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,042 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Deere & Company were worth $58,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 10,312 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 85,351 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $39,737,000 after buying an additional 30,553 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Deere & Company by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,925 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Eldred Rock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,166,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 388,595 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $180,919,000 after acquiring an additional 45,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $765.00 to $700.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $672.00 to $607.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $759.00 to $812.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $550.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $642.23.

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Deere & Company Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $592.49 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $433.00 and a 12-month high of $674.19. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $581.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $566.85. The company has a market capitalization of $159.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $13.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 10.09%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Deere & Company's payout ratio is currently 36.71%.

Key Headlines Impacting Deere & Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Deere & Company this week:

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company's principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

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