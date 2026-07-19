Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 16,257 Shares of Eversource Energy $ES

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Free Report) by 68.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,149 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 16,257 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $324,032,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 23,707.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,649,747 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $313,067,000 after buying an additional 4,630,216 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,546,217 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $642,747,000 after buying an additional 3,645,555 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,341,986 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $359,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341,912 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company's stock.

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Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $74.66 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $70.72 and its 200 day moving average is $70.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.70. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $61.53 and a 1 year high of $76.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.14. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.570-4.720 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Eversource Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 67.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ES. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Eversource Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $71.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on ES

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $489,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 56,179 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,925,788.52. This trade represents a 11.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

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