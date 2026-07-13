Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 17,915 Shares of Realty Income Corporation $O

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,204 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 17,915 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Realty Income were worth $13,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of O. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,415,287 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $8,478,910,000 after acquiring an additional 684,949 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund PDN purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $7,434,000. Danske Bank A S grew its stake in Realty Income by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 568,121 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $32,025,000 after purchasing an additional 95,773 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,285 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 15,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 352,918 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $21,676,000 after purchasing an additional 26,890 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on O. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $66.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on Realty Income

Realty Income Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of O opened at $63.34 on Monday. Realty Income Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $55.86 and a fifty-two week high of $67.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.99 and a 200 day moving average of $62.17. The firm has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.271 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Realty Income's payout ratio is currently 266.39%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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