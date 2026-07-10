Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $112.88 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,730 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 14,606 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $112,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 14,054 shares of the company's stock worth $12,926,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company's stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 258,768 shares of the company's stock valued at $236,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.2% in the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 490 shares of the company's stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.9% during the first quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich now owns 80,835 shares of the company's stock worth $74,350,000 after buying an additional 6,627 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE:LLY opened at $1,215.41 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,249.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $1,091.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,032.43.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The company had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

Trending Headlines about Eli Lilly and Company

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,330.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,183.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group set a $1,370.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,260.33.

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About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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