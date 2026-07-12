Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $17.30 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,153 shares of the coffee company's stock after acquiring an additional 14,802 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Starbucks were worth $17,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Phillip James Consulting Co. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company's stock.

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Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,686,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,783,678. Starbucks Corporation has a 12 month low of $77.99 and a 12 month high of $108.88. The company's 50-day moving average price is $102.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.07. The company has a market capitalization of $120.82 billion, a PE ratio of 80.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.24%. The company had revenue of $9.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 187.88%.

Key Starbucks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Starbucks’ AI-driven software overhaul could materially reduce operating expenses by replacing Microsoft and IBM systems, supporting future margin expansion. Starbucks Builds Sovereign AI to Cut $400 Million in Software Costs

Starbucks’ AI-driven software overhaul could materially reduce operating expenses by replacing Microsoft and IBM systems, supporting future margin expansion. Positive Sentiment: The company’s recent earnings beat and revenue growth reinforce the view that its turnaround efforts are gaining traction. Starbucks earnings report

The company’s recent earnings beat and revenue growth reinforce the view that its turnaround efforts are gaining traction. Neutral Sentiment: Starbucks added five new Orange Cream drinks for summer, which may help traffic and seasonal sales but is not a major fundamental catalyst on its own. Starbucks adds 5 new Orange Cream drinks for summer

Starbucks added five new Orange Cream drinks for summer, which may help traffic and seasonal sales but is not a major fundamental catalyst on its own. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Brady Brewer sold shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, which can prompt caution but does not necessarily signal a change in the business outlook. SEC Form 4 filing

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Starbucks from an "overweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Scotiabank cut Starbucks from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Starbucks from a "sector perform" rating to a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $108.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Starbucks

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $231,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 77,364 shares in the company, valued at $8,045,856. This trade represents a 2.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 57,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,053,565. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 9,275 shares of company stock worth $947,833 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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