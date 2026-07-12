Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $23.35 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 324,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after purchasing an additional 25,961 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $23,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $842,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Trending Headlines about Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Uber remains a heavily watched stock, with recent analyst coverage and price targets still broadly favorable, reinforcing the view that Wall Street sees room for upside. Article title

Uber remains a heavily watched stock, with recent analyst coverage and price targets still broadly favorable, reinforcing the view that Wall Street sees room for upside. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest is also supported by Uber’s recent operating strength, including revenue growth and earnings that beat expectations in the latest reported quarter. Article title

Investor interest is also supported by Uber’s recent operating strength, including revenue growth and earnings that beat expectations in the latest reported quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage comparing Uber with DoorDash adds to the stock’s visibility, but the piece is mostly a valuation and business-model debate rather than a direct new catalyst. Article title

Media coverage comparing Uber with DoorDash adds to the stock’s visibility, but the piece is mostly a valuation and business-model debate rather than a direct new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Uber is facing fresh scrutiny over automation and driver pay, including protests tied to AI-driven pay cuts and concerns that rapid tech adoption could hurt driver earnings and create regulatory or reputational risk. Article title

Uber is facing fresh scrutiny over automation and driver pay, including protests tied to AI-driven pay cuts and concerns that rapid tech adoption could hurt driver earnings and create regulatory or reputational risk. Negative Sentiment: Discussion around Uber’s “agentic pods” and broader AI automation strategy highlights the company’s push to reduce costs, but it also reinforces investor worries that more automation could pressure the human-driver model. Article title

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.56. 9,748,548 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,835,724. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.19 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $151.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Fox Advisors raised shares of Uber Technologies from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Macquarie Infrastructure upgraded shares of Uber Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $100.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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