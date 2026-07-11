Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $36.08 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,363 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 18,187 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $36,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 838 shares of the company's stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 1,717 shares of the company's stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.5% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company's stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company's stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Koa Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Koa Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key PepsiCo News

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo’s Q2 revenue topped Wall Street estimates, supported by stronger international growth and improved volumes in some markets.

PepsiCo’s Q2 revenue topped Wall Street estimates, supported by stronger international growth and improved volumes in some markets. Positive Sentiment: The company reaffirmed its full-year guidance, which can help reassure investors that the turnaround plan is still on track.

The company reaffirmed its full-year guidance, which can help reassure investors that the turnaround plan is still on track. Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo’s long dividend track record remains a draw for income investors, with the company continuing its streak of annual increases.

PepsiCo’s long dividend track record remains a draw for income investors, with the company continuing its streak of annual increases. Neutral Sentiment: Several firms, including RBC, TD Cowen, Wells Fargo, Citi, and others, lowered price targets after the report, but most still kept neutral or hold-type ratings. Citi Analyst Downgrades PepsiCo Stock (PEP) Despite Q2 Beat, Slashes Target by 15%

Several firms, including RBC, TD Cowen, Wells Fargo, Citi, and others, lowered price targets after the report, but most still kept neutral or hold-type ratings. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain split between PepsiCo’s dividend/stability appeal and concerns about valuation, margin pressure, and a slow U.S. recovery. PepsiCo’s $200 Billion Stability Play Is Attracting Dividend Investors

Analysts remain split between PepsiCo’s dividend/stability appeal and concerns about valuation, margin pressure, and a slow U.S. recovery. Negative Sentiment: Investors are worried that soft North American snack and beverage demand, plus higher commodity and fuel costs, could keep earnings momentum muted.

Investors are worried that soft North American snack and beverage demand, plus higher commodity and fuel costs, could keep earnings momentum muted. Negative Sentiment: Media coverage compared PepsiCo unfavorably with Coca-Cola, highlighting market-share pressure and a more difficult turnaround narrative for PEP shares.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.38. 9,071,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,517,085. The stock has a market cap of $187.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.36. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $133.75 and a one year high of $171.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.46.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 54.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. PepsiCo's payout ratio is 92.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered PepsiCo from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $157.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PepsiCo

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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