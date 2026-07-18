Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $PECO

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO - Free Report) by 51.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,594 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 30,645 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PECO. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,053 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PECO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $43.43.

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Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $44.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.52. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.84 and a 52 week high of $44.38.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $190.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.91 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 15.61%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.810 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.1083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.30%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of grocery-anchored, necessity-based shopping centers. The company's investment strategy is centered on properties that benefit from everyday consumer demand, seeking to deliver stable cash flows through long-term, triple-net leases with national and regional tenants in the grocery, drugstore and essential retail sectors.

In addition to its core retail portfolio, Phillips Edison & Company provides integrated services covering property management, asset management, leasing, development and acquisition sourcing.

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