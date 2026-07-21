Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. $RVT

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RVT - Free Report) by 362.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,241 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 92,668 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Royce Small-Cap Trust worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Royce Small-Cap Trust in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.57% of the company's stock.

Royce Small-Cap Trust Price Performance

Royce Small-Cap Trust stock opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.78 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.74.

Royce Small-Cap Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This is an increase from Royce Small-Cap Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%.

About Royce Small-Cap Trust

Royce Small-Cap Trust NYSE: RVT is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in the common stocks of small-capitalization companies. The trust is structured to trade on the New York Stock Exchange, offering shares that represent an undivided interest in a diversified portfolio of U.S. small-cap equities. As a closed-end vehicle, the fund may employ leverage to enhance returns and reinvest dividends to support growth over time.

The trust’s investment strategy is driven by fundamental, bottom-up research, focusing on companies with market capitalizations typically falling within the small-cap spectrum.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RVT - Free Report).

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