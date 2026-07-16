Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,975 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 16,122 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Celestica were worth $5,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLS. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 354.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,979 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 436,922 shares of the technology company's stock worth $129,499,000 after purchasing an additional 31,086 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter worth $456,511,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at $1,273,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in Celestica by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 31,179 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $9,217,000 after buying an additional 7,179 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Celestica Stock Down 3.0%

CLS stock opened at $334.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company's 50-day moving average price is $370.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.55. Celestica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.11 and a 52 week high of $474.02. The company has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.05.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.97 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mandeep Chawla sold 17,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.65, for a total value of $6,794,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 82,444 shares in the company, valued at $32,948,744.60. This trade represents a 17.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total value of $1,389,236.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,718 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,238,756.58. This trade represents a 14.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,168 shares of company stock worth $63,190,485. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $427.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Celestica

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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